

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session in the red. After fluctuating between small gains and losses in early trade, the markets turned lower in the afternoon on trade concerns.



The Trump administration plans to re-impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters the tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports will take effect at midnight.



Meanwhile, Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, granted Italy's two populist leaders more time to form a government, helping ease worries that another election will essentially be a referendum on the country's membership of the European Union.



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he will not resign ahead of Friday's no-confidence vote in the Madrid parliament.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.00 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.70 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.40 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.53 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.42 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler dropped 1.89 percent and BMW lost 0.95 percent. Volkswagen also finished lower by 1.91 percent. Automakers were under pressure, due to concerns over U.S. tariffs.



In Paris, Renault declined 1.25 percent and Peugeot surrendered 2.13 percent.



In London, Meggitt advanced 1.05 percent after it finalized terms for a long-term contract worth more than $50 million with Wizz Air.



Johnson Matthey gained 3.41 percent after its underlying annual sales came in slightly above expectations.



Enel dropped 1.03 percent in Milan after winning a highly contested multibillion-dollar battle for AES Corp.'s Brazilian utility.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the National Statistics Bureau said on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9. That exceeded forecasts for 51.4, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



The euro area unemployment rate declined in April to the lowest since late 2008, Eurostat reported Thursday. The jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in April from 8.6 percent in March. This was the lowest since December 2008. Nonetheless, the rate was slightly above the expected 8.4 percent.



Eurozone inflation accelerated in May largely on energy prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday. Inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.9 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April. The expected rate was 1.6 percent.



France's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May, mainly driven by higher energy prices, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.6 percent rise in April. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 1.8 percent.



UK mortgage approvals dropped slightly in April, the Bank of England reported Thursday. Mortgage approvals for house purchases totaled 62,455 versus 62,802 in March. The expected level was 63,500.



UK house prices dropped unexpectedly in May, figures from Nationwide Building Society revealed Thursday. House prices decreased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to an increase of 0.1 percent in April. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.2 percent in May.



UK consumer sentiment improved more-than-expected in May, reports said citing survey data from market research group GfK, on Thursday. The consumer sentiment index rose 2 points to -7 in May. The score was forecast to improve marginally to -8.



Personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, while personal spending climbed by more than anticipated.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging up by 0.2 percent in March. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in April following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



A day ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 26th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 221,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 234,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 228,000.



Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a sharp decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday. NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 1.3 percent to 106.4 in April after rising by 0.6 percent to 107.2 in March. Economists had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.4 percent.



A report released by MNI Indicators on Thursday showed business activity in the Chicago-area gained significant traction in the month of May. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 62.7 in May from 57.6 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 58.0.



