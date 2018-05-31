Clear Leisure Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 May 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that as at today's date it has 496,961,082 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 496,961,082. This figure does not include the issue of 16,131,380 ordinary shares of 0.25p as detailed in the RNS announced on 30 May 2018 which is expected to be admitted to trading on 5 June 2018.

The above figure of 496,961,082 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk