Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) today announced the resignation of Nakaba Chimura, the company's Executive Vice President, Asia Finance, to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Board of Directors and management of Kaizen wish Nakaba the very best in his future endeavours and express their appreciation for his contributions during his time with the company.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

