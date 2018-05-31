

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market traded in the green for the bulk of Thursday's session, but finished with a substantial loss after a sell-off in the final few hours of the afternoon. Traders had a negative reaction to the news that the Trump administration plans to re-impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters the tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports will take effect at midnight.



Traders are also keeping a close eye on Italy and Spain. Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, granted Italy's two populist leaders more time to form a government, helping ease worries that another election will essentially be a referendum on the country's membership of the European Union.



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he will not resign ahead of Friday's no-confidence vote in the Madrid parliament.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.42 percent Thursday and finished at 8,456.95. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.22 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.21 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished solidly in the red Thursday. Novartis sank 2.1 percent, Roche weakened by 1.4 percent and Nestle fell 1.2 percent.



UBS declined 2.1 percent, while Credit Suisse and Julius Baer surrendered 1.8 percent each.



Swiss Re tumbled 2.7 percent, Swiss Life forfeited 1.9 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 1.1 percent.



ABB weakened by 1.8 percent, Lonza dropped 1.5 percent and Lafargeholcim fell 1.3 percent.



