

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Julia Roberts will present the American Film Institute's (AFI) Life Achievement Award to her longtime friend and colleague George Clooney.



AFI said Clooney will be awarded the nation's highest honor for a career in film at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to be held on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.



AFI selected Roberts to present the high-profile award as she has frequently collaborated with George Clooney, sharing the screen with him and acting in films he produced.



They acted together in the films Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Money Monster (2016). Additionally, Roberts starred in his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) and in August: Osage County which Clooney produced.



TNT will premiere the hour-and-a-half special, 'The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To George Clooney' on June 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.



Sister network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will also air the special in September 2018 during a night of programming dedicated to Clooney's work.



