Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 24, 2018 to May 30, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 24.05.2018 19,985 52.2738 1,044,692 BATE 24.05.2018 52,329 52.1728 2,730,150 CHIX 24.05.2018 19,993 52.2910 1,045,454 TRQX 24.05.2018 153,497 52.1798 8,009,443 XPAR 25.05.2018 18,745 51.5879 967,015 BATE 25.05.2018 50,599 51.4434 2,602,985 CHIX 25.05.2018 22,783 51.5417 1,174,275 TRQX 25.05.2018 152,382 51.4412 7,838,713 XPAR 28.05.2018 9,468 50.9699 482,583 BATE 28.05.2018 26,759 50.8570 1,360,882 CHIX 28.05.2018 9,455 50.9783 482,000 TRQX 28.05.2018 88,652 50.8901 4,511,509 XPAR 29.05.2018 12,360 50.4211 623,205 BATE 29.05.2018 27,510 50.2999 1,383,750 CHIX 29.05.2018 14,718 50.3762 741,437 TRQX 29.05.2018 132,439 50.2858 6,659,801 XPAR 30.05.218 8,987 51.6085 463,806 BATE 30.05.218 19,950 51.6176 1,029,771 CHIX 30.05.218 8,228 51.6060 424,614 TRQX 30.05.218 75,332 51.6157 3,888,314 XPAR Total 924,171 51.3589 47,464,399

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006099/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com