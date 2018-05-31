Twenty accepted abstracts demonstrate growing clinical adoption and recognition of Cellvizio as a necessary tool for real-time optical biopsy in multiple gastrointestinal indications

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY/ MKEAF) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) platform, today announced 20 abstracts supporting Cellvizio to be presented at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference, being held on June 2-5 in Washington, D.C. These abstracts focus on Barrett's esophagus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Syndrome (IBD IBS), pancreatic cyst and other gastrointestinal diseases. This year marks a turning point for endomicroscopy with Cellvizio, as studies are now focused on patient management, the technology having already proven its diagnostic performance in previous years.

"Real-time in vivo optical biopsy with Cellvizio is once again taking center stage at the Digestive Disease Week as evidenced by the large number of high quality studies presented this year. Endomicroscopy is also been recognized as a key technology for the assessment of pancreatic diseases as Dr Krishna will present in his American Gastroenterological Association invited lecture on CLE." said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "We're excited to see that most studies focus on demonstrating significant impact on patient management, positioning Cellvizio as a key driver for improved outcomes and reduced healthcare costs in multiple applications such as pancreatic lesions or Inflammatory Bowel Disease, two conditions in great need of better solutions. Our new sales team in the US will surely benefit from this strong momentum."

Highlighted Featured Presentations:

A Large Single Center Experience Using EUS-Guided Needle Based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy For The Management Of Pancreatic Cystic Lesions

Presentation 156

Saturday, June 2; at 2:45 3:00 p.m. ET

Room 144

Presenting Author: Somashekar G. Krishna, The Ohio State University Medical Center

Needle Based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy: The Impact On Diagnosis And Management Of Pancreatic Cystic Lesions

Presentation 184

Saturday, June 2; at 4:14 4:28 p.m. ET

Room 144

Presenting Author: Maxime Palazzo, Hôpital Beaujon, Clichy, France

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy

Presentation Sp6

Saturday, June 2; at 8:22 8:44 p.m. ET

Room 145B

Presenting Author: Somashekar G. Krishna, The Ohio State University Medical Center

Food Intolerance In IBS Is Due To An Eosinophil Activation Syndrome?

Presentation 289

Sunday, June 3; at 11:15 11:30 a.m. ET

Hall C

Presenting Authors: Theresa Pflaum Annette Fritscher-Ravens, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Kiel, Germany

Featured Poster Session:

Improving Patient Outcomes With Personalized Inflammatory Bowel Disease Care Using Probe-Based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy

Poster Su1917

Sunday, June 3; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. ET

Hall C

Presenting Authors: Ali M. Ridha Julia J. Liu, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

IBS Patients With Reaction To Wheat And Other Food Antigens Proven On Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) Have Prognostic Parameters For Disease, Irrespective Of The Antigen They React To

Poster Mo1050

Monday, June 4; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. ET

Hall C

Presenting Authors: Marie Moesinger Annette Fritscher-Ravens, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Kiel, Germany

Confocal Endomicroscopy (CLE) Based Double Blind Randomized Controlled Cross-Over Study Provides Objective Measurement Of Food Sensitivity In IBS Patients, Their Somatization, Anxiety And Depression

Poster Mo1052

Monday, June 4; at 12:00 2:00 p.m. ET

Hall C

Presenting Authors: Zino Ruchay Annette Fritscher-Ravens, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Kiel, Germany

You are also invited to visit us at booth #2145 in the Exhibit Hall.

Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW takes place June 2-5, 2018, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 27, 2018 under number R.18-0429 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006113/en/

Contacts:

United States

The Ruth Group

Robert Flamm / Emma Poalillo

646-536-7017 7024

rflamm@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

or

U.S. Media

The Ruth Group

Kirsten Thomas, 508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com

or

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Tristan Roquet Montégon, +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu