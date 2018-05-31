

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 31 May 2018 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Elderstreet VCT plc announce an allotment on 31 May 2018 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ('Shares'), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription which opened on 7 December 2017 ('Offer') as follows:



920,270 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 63.13p.



Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 7 June 2018.



The Offer is now closed.



Following this allotment, the Company has 70,044,111 Shares in issue, which is also the total voting rights of the Company.



