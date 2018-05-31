International gas explorer Coro Energy announced on Thursday that its Bezzecca gas field in Milan is "unlikely" to provide a material contribution during the year. The AIM traded company instead iterated that it believes the project has "incremental production optionality", which it believes could strengthen the company's cash flow and help to fund its Asia growth strategy. Production has exceeded forecasts so far this year and is currently running at circa 10,000 Mcf per day, but the field may ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...