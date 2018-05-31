Impellam Group announced on Thursday that non-executive director Derek O'Neill has informed the board of his intention to step down from his role with immediate effect. O'Neill has been with the company for three years and was appointed to the non-executive director role after Impellam's acquisition of technology recruitment firm Lorien Group. His decision follows the successful integration of Lorien into Impellam Group. AIM-traded firm Impellam is the UK's second biggest recruitment & managed ...

