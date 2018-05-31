Global software company Albert Technologies has secured £13.6m of funding after a successful placing 36.75m shares of 37p with new and existing institutional shareholders on Thursday. Albert said the oversubscribed placing, which was still conditional to shareholder approval at the AIM-listed firm's next annual general meeting on 22 June, had received "strong support" and that it was "delighted" by the prospects of building on the "growing interest in the benefits of AI" to digital advertising ...

