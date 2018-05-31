Pharmaceutical and services company Clinigen Group has signed a commercial agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb in South Africa, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the agreement covers BMS' South African portfolio of products for an initial period of five years. Clinigen said its Commercial Medicines business operation would provide access for patients in South Africa for the BMS products. It would provide local regulatory expertise, supply and distribution infrastructure and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...