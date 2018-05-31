Brussels proposed on Thursday funding two financial instruments worth 55bn to back reforms in EU member countries to fight against the financial crisis and surges in joblessness, Reuters reported. The plans had taken form against the backdrop of rising political uncertainty in Italy and concerns regarding the future of the single currency. The first of those two measures, worth 25bn, would be made available from 2021 to 2017 for member states that have previously agreed with the EC on new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...