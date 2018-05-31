Consumer spending in the US picked-up more quickly-than-expected last month, as Americans dipped into their savings, albeit partly as a reaction to colder-than-expected weather. Personal income and spending increased by 0.3% and 0.6% month-on-month, respectively, the Department of Commerce said. Economists had forecast increases of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. However, if one excludes utilities, then spending was up by a more "sedate" 0.2%, said Ian Shepeherdson, chief US economist at Pantheon ...

