

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has pardoned conservative commentator, author, and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, who was convicted of making illegal campaign contributions.



Sanders said in a statement that Trump believes D'Souza was a 'victim of selective prosecution for violations of campaign finance laws.'



'Mr. D'Souza accepted responsibility for his actions, and also completed community service by teaching English to citizens and immigrants seeking citizenship,' Sanders said.



She added, 'In light of these facts, the President has determined that Mr. D'Souza is fully worthy of this pardon.'



D'Souza pleaded guilty to a felony in 2014 for using straw donors to make illegal contributions to Republican Senate candidate Wendy Long in 2012.



Trump signaled his intent to issue the pardon in a post on Twitter earlier in the day, claiming D'Souza was 'treated very unfairly by our government!'



The president has also said he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.



