EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28th February 2018 31-May-2018 / 18:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28th February 2018 Chairman's statement I have great pleasure in announcing the Company's interim results. The unaudited financial results for the 6 months to 28th February 2018 show a loss of GBP 6,280 (12 months ended 31st August 2017: GBP887,306). CASH FLOW AND FUNDING Cash in hand at 28th February 2018 of GBP73,960, which together with the capital raised post this financial period, under analysis adequately covers routine running expenses. OUTLOOK The building of the 5 bedroom, 4,500sq. ft. property at 100 Rye Street continues. The external build is nearing completion and the internal works have recently started. It is expected that the property will be completed by September. The Company purchased an 80% share of Start Hill Limited, a company that owns a 4 bedroom detached property, near to Stansted Airport. In addition to this we secured an option on the neighbouring property and land. We are working with architects and planners to maximise use and profitability of this area and are currently considering a number of options. The company continues to support its interest in Cignella Srl. We will continue to look at any opportunities to secure further funding in order to exercise our option on Cignella Srl. The directors are also actively seeking further property investment s - commercial and residential in the UK to enhance shareholder value. We thus look to the future with confidence. Louise Stokely Chairman 31 May 2018 The directors of Ecovista accept responsibility for this announcement. For further information: ECOVISTA Plc Tel: +44 (0) 1279 654151 NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 Interim Accounts Six Month Period Ended Financial Statements Year 28th February Ended 31st August 2018 2017 GBP GBP Revenue 8,700 - Cost of sales - - Gross Profit 8,700 - Administrative expenses (164,980) (887,306) Profit of revaluation of 150,000 - property investment Bank Interest received Loss before tax (6,280) (887,306) Taxation - - Loss for the period (6,280) (887,306) 4,590,315,699 4,590,315,699 (.0001) (.01933) ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 Interim Interim Accounts Six Accounts Six Month Period Month Period Ended Ended Financial Statements Year Ended 28th 28th February February 31st August 2018 2017 2017 GBP GBP GBP Fixed Assets Freehold 1,733,529 1,347,090 1,165,000 Property Fixed Asset 270,738 270,739 661,961 Investments Goodwill on 2,416 Consolidation 2,004,267 1,617,829 1,829,377 Current Assets Debtors 111,175 75,092 192,076 Prepayments 3,460 - 5,750 Bank and cash 73,960 124,310 31,822 188,594 199,402 229,648 Current Liabilities Amounts falling (109,876) (80,071) (119,104) due within 1 year Net current 78,718 119,331 110,544 assets Convertible (470,000) (554,178) (178,000) loans Other Loan (409,930) - - Net assets 1,203,055 1,182,982 1,761,921 Equity Issued share 173,210 173,190 163,190 capital Share premium 2,683,045 2,683,045 2,343,045 Other reserve 14,552 14,552 22,000 Non controlling 26,333 interest Profit and loss (1,694,085) (1,687,805) (766,314) 1,203,055 1,182,982 1,761,921 ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: IR TIDM: EVTP Sequence No.: 5606 EQS News ID: 691451 End of Announcement EQS News Service

