The VIX Index, paired with the readings from the TED Spread, can provide interesting insight on stock markets's strength. This article looks at the chart of both indicators in order to derive a conclusion of what it means for stock markets. The VIX Chart Shows Lower Volatility is back After historically low volatility levels in 2017, the VIX came back in full force on February 2018 where a mega spike in the VIX index took everyone by surprise. Since then, it got rejected at the important resistance area of 27 to go lower from there. We also noted the recent bounce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...