

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Thursday ahead of the May jobs report.



August gold was down $1.80, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,304.70/oz. Gold was down 1% in May.



Personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, while personal spending climbed by more than anticipated.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging up by 0.2 percent in March. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



