Pawar Law Group: QNST ALERT: Pawar Law Reminds of Important June 26, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - QNST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) from February 10, 2016 through April 10, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important June 26, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for QuinStreet investors under the federal securities laws. To join the QuinStreet class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quinstreet-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) QuinStreet recklessly disregarded the occurrence of click-through fraud; (2) QuinStreet-owned websites experienced phony, low-quality traffic for its clients; (3) QuinStreet's practices were not geared toward providing its clients with valuable customers or high-quality leads or clicks; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quinstreet-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

