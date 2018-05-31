According to Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2010 the world entered the fourth revolution, namely the 'Data Revolution'. The Data Revolution enables owners of data to increase revenue through commercialization opportunities. According to a Forrester survey 48% of companies are already commercializing their data.

Asset managers are constantly seeking an edge in finding alpha. The problem is that they all have access to the same traditional information and data, which is therefore commoditized and increasingly difficult to derive alpha from. Asset managers are now looking to 'alternative data' to give them an edge in finding alpha. Alternative data is non-traditional data that can be used in an investment process.

The purpose of this new white paper is to provide companies that own alternative data with advice on how to sell their data to asset managers. A key component of the paper is the responses from seventeen asset managers to the top ten most commonly asked questions of vendors of alternative data.

One of those questions is how to price a dataset. Based on the responses there are eight factors to consider regarding the pricing of a dataset: 1) the dataset itself; 2) micro vs. macro; 3) quant vs. discretionary; 4) ROI ROD; 5) license structure; 6) comparables; 7) be realistic; and 8) feedback from asset managers. To download the white paper please visit selldata.eaglealpha.com.

"As the market for alternative data matures, companies that own rich data assets are increasingly exploring monetization strategies to grow bottom line revenue. Facing increasingly sophisticated buyers, leading companies have engaged in strategic partnerships with Eagle Alpha", said Hugh O'Connor, Director of Data Sourcing Partnerships.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was set-up in 2012. There are four different partnerships Eagle Alpha offers to data vendors:

1. Database listing: our goal is to profile all alternative datasets worldwide that are relevant to asset managers.

2. Sales referrals: we source qualified referrals for partners on a non-exclusive basis and an exclusive basis.

3. Data Analytics platform: we host partners data on our Data Analytics platform, and build dashboards on their data, in order to target traditional fundamental investors.

4. New dataset joint venture: we work with partner's data to build new datasets.

