The "Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by End User Vertical and Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland and Others) Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automated guided vehicle (AGV) market was valued at USD 660.92 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1683.51 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.83% over the forecast period (2018 2023).

Europe is the largest producer and exporter of AGV in the world. Most of the key producers of automated material handling equipment are based in Europe. As the technology requires special manufacturing expertise, all the end users are preferring to import a completely built unit. The region's high industrial activity, especially in the automotive sector, which is a key source of demand for AGV, makes Europe a prime region for AGV market.

Retail Sector to Spearhead the Demand for AGVs in the Region

The retail sector, especially e-commerce, recorded a huge growth compared to other sectors in almost every European country. It is one of the largest e-commerce economies in the world. The top three countries that saw a high rate of growth in e-commerce turnover include Germany (39%), Turkey (34.9%), and the Netherlands (20%).

But, the top-grossing markets include:

The United Kingdom With 43.4 million online shoppers in the country, it saw a growth of 11% in e-commerce turnover, fetching EUR 157.1 billion revenue in 2016.

France Although France is ranked second, the revenue generated by this sector is relatively less compared to the United Kingdom. The country was estimated to generate EUR 80 billion with an 11% growth in its e-commerce turnover in 2016.

Germany Germany is the second largest economy in Europe. The country houses almost 51.6 million e-shoppers, generating EUR 73 billion, with almost 16.67% growth in its e-commerce turnover.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018 Swisslog, a major subsidiary of Kuka robotics, achieved a contract for the construction of an automated high-bay pallet warehouse for Khne, one of the prominent logistics providers in Europe. The warehouse is built to operate sensitive pharmaceutical cargo and includes temperature-controlled products.

August 2017 Swisslog had acquired Talyst Systems LLC, a prominent pharmacy automation solutions company in Europe. This acquisition by Swisslog is expected to enhance the capabilities healthcare unit of the company, especially to meet the high demand from North American countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation

6. Company Profiles

7. Future of AGV Market in Europe

Companies Mentioned

Dematic Group

Daifuku Group

JBT Corporation Ltd

Milvus Robotics

AGVE

Seegrid Corporation

Kuka Group

Jungheinrich Group

SSI Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8gz3qt/europe_automated?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006324/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Industrial Automation