In their latest market research report, Technavio analysts have predicted the global seed dehullers market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, 2018-2022.

One of the major factors driving the market's growth is the wide range of applications of seed dehullers. Seed dehullers have several applications such as the hulling of oilseeds, cereals, grains, fruits and vegetable seeds, flower seeds, and more. Seed dehullers can be used for optimal conditioning, cracking, dehulling, and flaking of oilseeds to ensure that maximum oil content is obtained during extraction.

This research report on the global seed dehullers market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio forecasts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption as one of the key emerging trends in the global seed dehullers market:

Rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption

The energy and power consumption of seed processing equipment has been a major challenge for farmers and food processing companies as this results in high operational costs. Therefore, major vendors of seed hullers have started offering equipment with low energy and power consumption. One of the vendors offers a huller, which is an energy efficient and high-capacity huller, which has a stable and robust machine design.

"Some of the technologies such as the hot dehulling process involve much lesser dehulling costs when compared with other dehulling processes. The hot dehulling process is suitable for beans, which contain a lower percentage of moisture," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment

Seed dehullers segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global seed dehullers market into the following products (disc dehullers and impact dehullers) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the highest shareholder of the global seed dehullers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 39%. There is a rise in oilseed processing in the Americas. In addition, the region is also witnessing an increase in the demand for various seeds such as pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds.

