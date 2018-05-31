Pawar Law Group: MFGP REMINDER: Pawar Law Reminds of Important July 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Micro Focus Class Action - MFGP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of the American Depository Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) pursuant or traceable to the Micro Focus's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the merger of Micro Focus with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE"), and their subsidiaries that closed on September 1, 2017 (the "Merger") of the important July 23, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. To join the Micro Focus class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/micro-focus-international-plc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HPE Software was experiencing significant disruptions in global customer accounts from its de-merger from HP; (2) HPE Software and Micro Focus were experiencing employee attrition, which adversely impacted Micro Focus's operational capabilities and revenue trends; (3) Micro Focus was suffering worsening revenue trends and on pace to significantly miss market expectations for its interim results in its core legacy business for the six months ended October 31, 2017; (4) Micro Focus was experiencing significant sales execution problems in its North America region; (5) HPE Software did not have the operational capabilities, loyal customer base, products or key personnel to justify its purchase price or to reverse worsening revenue trends; (6) Micro Focus had failed to put in place the operations, procedures and personnel necessary to integrate successfully with HPE Software to provide a reasonable likelihood that the purported synergies from the Merger would be realized; (7) the total enterprise value for the Merger was artificially inflated by more than $3.4 billion; and (8) as a result Micro Focus's ability to service the increased debt load it had incurred as a result of the Merger had been materially impaired. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

