Pawar Law Group: MYGN ALERT: Pawar Law Reminds of Important June 19, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - MYGN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from August 13, 2014 through March 12, 2018, inclusive ("Class Period") of the important June 19, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Myriad investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Myriad class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/myriad-genetics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for Myriad's hereditary cancer testing; (2) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (3) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (4) as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/myriad-genetics-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

