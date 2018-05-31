

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $75.15 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $31.25 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $649.71 million from $520.31 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $649.71 Mln vs. $520.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 - $665 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.18 Full year revenue guidance: $3.040 - $3.075 Bln



