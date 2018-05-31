The "Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearable health tracking devices market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$12.654 billion by 2023, increasing from US$5.628 billion in 2017.

Global wearable health tracking devices market has been growing at a high rate given the pace of technological advancement and competitive landscape in the market. Growing awareness regarding home healthcare devices coupled with the efficacy and ease of access has increased demand for these devices significantly in recent years.

Rising prevalence of conditions such as obesity, high blood pressures, and hypertension and sleep disorders as a result of lifestyle changes has strengthened this trend. The market is dominated by North America taking up the highest share, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Moreover, growth in Asia Pacific is taking place at a rapid rate and is expected to constitute a larger share of the market in the years ahead. Affordable devices as a result of innovation and competition are expected to drive considerable growth.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Misfit, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple Inc. and Moov Inc. among others.

Segmentation:

By Device:

Heart Rate monitors

Activity monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Sleep Tracking

Others

By Type:

Strap Based

Strapless

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Household

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Companies Mentioned

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Misfit

Xiaomi

SAMSUNG

Moov Inc.

SKAGEN

Apple Inc.

Nokia

LG Electronics

