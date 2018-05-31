

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $28.2 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $59.0 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39.0 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $1.93 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39.0 Mln. vs. $63.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.93 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.35



