

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $750 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $700 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $32.36 billion from $28.86 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



