

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $942 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $516 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $2.01 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $516 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



