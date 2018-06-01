Jaguar Mining Provides Update on Truck Drivers' Strike and Impact on Operations in Brazil

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) announced the following update on the impact of a nationwide Truck Drivers' strike on the Company's operations located in Brazil. Over the past few weeks, the strike has resulted in delayed delivery of fuel and other critical mining consumables needed to sustain normal course mining activities. In light of the ongoing delays in the delivery of these critical materials, and to maintain the integrity of key safety measures in place across all operations, the Company is significantly scaling back its underground mining activities at Pilar and Turmalina Gold mines. Gold processing facilities will remain operational, while equipment maintenance and administrative oversight activities at both sites will continue.

The Company continues to maintain sufficient level of working capital to meet its financial obligations. The Company will continue to monitor the status of the strike and provide an update on the resumption of full production of the underground mining operations once availability and the supply chain for mining consumables returns to normal levels. The impact on the Company's production guidance will be assessed at the time of re-start.

Forward-Looking Statements

