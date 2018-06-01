LEARN HOW CLARIZEN ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS ACHIEVE "INFORMATION NIRVANA"

Shaw Industries and BBH to present at Gartner Project Portfolio Management Summits in the U.S. and U.K.

Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it will demonstrate its new product enhancements including an interactive workspace for resource and capacity planning at the upcoming Gartner Project Portfolio Management Summits June 6-7 in London and June 12-14 in National Harbor, Md. Additionally, executives with global flooring provider Shaw Industries and Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) London, an international advertising agency and part of the world-renowned Publicis Groupe, will deliver presentations on how they use the Clarizen platform to improve business agility.

During the London summit, Ekin Caglar, Head of AgencyTech at BBH, will present the ROI the agency has realized after implementing Clarizen.

"Clarizen serves as our single point of truth for all project and resource management and reporting," adds Caglar. "At the Gartner summit, I will walk attendees through how we achieved 'information-nirvana' with Clarizen providing the roadmap to our success."

Chris Carpenter, Senior Planning Analyst at Shaw Industries (a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.), will walk U.S. summit attendees through how the company uses Clarizen to streamline processes from request intake and approvals through project delivery and improved its auditing and reporting capabilities.

"With 10,000 requests coming into our IS organization each year, we needed a way to tackle the siloed systems, manual processes and lack of visibility that was slowing us down," says Carpenter. "Clarizen allowed us to introduce new efficiencies across the entire project lifecycle with an approach focused on agility, automation, real-time data and reports."

Caglar's presentation "Beyond PM: How BBH's Technology Evolution is Gathering Pace" is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6th from 4:45 5:15 PM.

Carpenter will deliver his presentation "How Business Agility Saved Shaw Industries' PPM Thousands of Hours Annually" on Tuesday, June 12th from 3:15 4:00 PM.

Attendees at both events will also see first-hand how the Clarizen platform powers business agility by adapting to business processes, facilitating purposeful collaboration, and providing efficiency through automation. Clarizen will show new features, including a powerful interactive workspace for top-down capacity planning that provides insights at-a-glance to ensure that demand is met through resource optimization. In addition, attendees will see how Clarizen Bot for Slack removes the agony of timesheet recording for individuals while simplifying the manager's tasks by offloading "chase work" to the Bot.

"Our enterprise customers will help us educate attendees on how they can use the Clarizen platform to address the three key priorities Gartner has set for these summits: pioneering new approaches, partnering with teams to create a culture of change, and building bridges to get from strategy to effective execution," said Anne Catambay, Vice President of Global Marketing at Clarizen.

