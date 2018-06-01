Harbour BioMed announced today that it has licensed its patented H2L2 fully human antibody discovery platform to Celsius Therapeutics, a newly launched company translating single-cell genomic insights into precision therapeutics. The license was issued through Harbour BioMed's wholly owned subsidiary, Harbour Antibodies BV.

Harbour BioMed's H2L2 transgenic mouse platform enables biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, and academia to accelerate new drug development by generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. Under the licensing agreement, Celsius Therapeutics has rights to use the H2L2 platform for multiple programs over a multi-year period. Financial details were not disclosed.

"Therapeutic antibody discovery is one of the fastest growing segments of the global pharmaceutical research. More and more approved antibody drugs are fully human antibodies generated from transgenic platforms," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed. "Harbour's transgenic platforms, including H2L2 and HCAb for generating heavy chain only antibodies, have been widely used by over forty companies and academic centers. The platforms were engineered to produce high quality and highly diverse, full human antibodies through natural process of in vivo maturation from carefully selected human immunoglobulin transgenes. In the past twelve months, two of the antibodies generated from our H2L2 platform entered into human clinical trials."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for human antibody therapeutic discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For additional information, please visit http://www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Harbour Mice

A fully owned subsidiary of Harbour BioMed, Harbour Antibodies owns two strains of transgenic mice for generating human therapeutic antibodies: (1) mice that generate antibodies comprised of two heavy chains and two light chains (H2L2) with fully human variable regions; and (2) mice that generate novel "heavy chain only" antibodies (HCAb). The HCAb mice enable the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics such as nanobodies, bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T with favorable biophysical properties. For additional information, please visit http://harbourantibodies.com.

