Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Dr. Chyhe Kim Becker has been named as the Acting Chief Economist and Acting Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA).

Dr. Becker joined the SEC in 2008 as Assistant Chief Economist and has served as an Associate Director in DERA since 2015, leading the Division's Office of Litigation Economics. Dr. Becker has received numerous awards for her service, including the Investigative Achievement Award from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, and the SEC's Excellence in Leadership Award. In recognition of her work on behalf of the SEC's LGBT Committee, Dr. Becker has also received the SEC's Diversity and Inclusion Award.

"I am grateful to Dr. Becker for taking on this important role managing the essential analysis and research that DERA provides in support of the Commission's work," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Dr. Becker's demonstrated commitment to rigorous economic analysis, and the respect she has earned from her colleagues, will serve the agency and Main Street investors well."

"I am honored to have an opportunity to expand my work with the dedicated and hard-working staff in DERA," said Dr. Becker. "It has been a pleasure to lead an exceptionally talented and collegial office within the Division, and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute across the broad range of DERA activities."

Before joining the SEC, Dr. Becker was a Principal with Chicago Partners LLC, where she specialized in securities litigation. Prior to Chicago Partners, she was a Principal with the Economic Consulting group at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP where she provided expert testimony and analysis in securities litigation matters as well as contract disputes. Dr. Becker received an MBA and Ph.D. in Financial Economics from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in Psychology from Yale University. Dr. Becker taught corporate finance at The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and her research has been published in the Journal of Financial Intermediation.