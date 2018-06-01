Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Julie A. Erhardt has been named the Commission's Acting Chief Risk Officer, to serve while the agency completes its search to fill this important new position.



As Acting Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Erhardt will coordinate the SEC's efforts to identify, monitor, and mitigate key risks across the Commission's divisions and offices. Working within the SEC's Office of the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Erhardt will also serve as a key adviser on other matters related to the Commission's operational risks and controls.



Ms. Erhardt joined the Commission in 2004 as a Deputy Chief Accountant in the Office of the Chief Accountant, a position she currently holds. In this capacity, Ms. Erhardt has focused on developing strategic and practical solutions to complex policy matters related to issuer financial reporting to investors, including the various risk assessments and assurances that go into producing these results. In her previous work as an auditor in public practice, Ms. Erhardt and the engagement teams that she managed both gauged and made these and other risk assessments in a wide range of situations.



"Julie's contributions to the Commission over the course of nearly 14 years have been broad, enduring, and consistently focused on market integrity and the long-term interests of Main Street investors," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am pleased she has agreed to serve on an interim basis in the Chief Risk Officer role, which will be instrumental to our efforts to maintain a robust program for identifying and addressing important risks to the agency's mission."



"Julie's expertise in internal controls, auditing and risk management will serve the SEC well in strengthening the agency's ability to meet current and emerging challenges to our mission," said Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson. "Her background and many years of service at the SEC will allow her to hit the ground running."



Ms. Erhardt added, "I am grateful for this new opportunity to contribute to the work of the Commission to promote effective risk management across the SEC. I am also excited because my previous international responsibilities at the SEC have taught me how valuable it is to collaboratively mesh talent and innovative ideas across a large group of people who each have the same goal in mind."



Prior to joining the Commission Ms. Erhardt was a partner at Arthur Andersen. Ms. Erhardt received her M.S. degree in Management from Stanford University and her B.A. degree in Business, with high honor, from Michigan State University.