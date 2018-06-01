

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capital spending in Japan was up 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 3.1 percent but slowed from 4.3 percent in the three months prior.



Excluding software, capex picked up 2.1 percent - missing forecasts for 3.8 percent and down from 4.7 percent in Q4.



Company profits were up 0.2 percent, slowing from 0.9 percent in the previous three months. Company sales jumped 3.2 percent, down from 5.9 percent in Q1.



