

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) said that it has been provided with a reduced share of the volume forecast from Apple for the main Power Management IC or PMIC for the 2018 smartphone platform.



The projected volume for the sub-PMIC in the 2018 smartphone platform and all other PMICs including those for tablets, wearables, notebooks, remains unchanged.



Dialog Semiconductor said, 'This is the first time one of our custom PMICs for the smartphone platform is being dual sourced and it is estimated to reduce the FY 2018 revenue by approximately 5%. The company still expects revenue growth in FY 2018. As in previous years, revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year.'



Dialog said it understands its continued role as Apple's main PMIC supplier is contingent on Dialog meeting Apple's technology, quality, price and volume expectations, as well as continuing to develop advanced technology to meet Apple's requirements.



Dialog said it also intends to continue to explore new mixed signal opportunities outside of power management for future Apple products.



