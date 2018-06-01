

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.



That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, total new order growth slowed, but new export sales climbed at a faster pace.



Supplier delivery times lengthened markedly, leading to higher cost pressures. Employment increased at its softest pace in seven months.



