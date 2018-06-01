

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports regarding the regulatory ratings of Deutsche Bank's US entities, Deutsche Bank (DB) said Thursday that it is highly focused on addressing identified weaknesses in its U.S. operations.



Deutsche Bank said, 'As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific regulatory feedback. The ultimate parent of the Deutsche Bank Group, Deutsche Bank AG, is very well capitalized and has significant liquidity reserves. The entities named in the article are three specific U.S. subsidiaries - DB USA Corp, Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, our principal U.S. banking subsidiary, which has a very robust balance sheet as disclosed in our annual and quarterly regulatory filings.'



Deutsche Bank said it has previously indicated that regulators have identified various areas for improvement relating to its control environment and infrastructure. The company is highly focused on addressing identified weaknesses in its U.S. operations.



Deutsche Bank said,'As we clearly noted in our annual report in March 2017, Deutsche Bank has been engaged in remediation work to strengthen our internal control environment and infrastructure and to address concerns that have been identified both internally and by our regulators. There are no concerns with regard to the financial stability of Deutsche Bank AG.'



DBTCA's latest regulatory filing as of March 31, 2018, included $9.1 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 98.15% and a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 21.68%.



DBTCA also had a strong liquidity position with 75% of its $42.1 billion of total assets invested in cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank or financing activities backed by US Treasury securities collateral.



DB USA Corporation's latest regulatory filing as of March 31, 2018, included $7.1 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 15.88% and a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 7.3%.



DBSI's most recent annual report as of December 31, 2017, included $10.5 billion of US GAAP Equity, $12.2 billion of Regulatory Net Capital, and $11.9 billion in excess of the required minimum net capital.



Earlier today, Media reports said that the U.S. Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business to be in 'troubled condition,' citing concerns 'about its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans.' The reports further said that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has added Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to its 'problem banks' list of at-risk institutions. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49, or 4.24%, to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.



