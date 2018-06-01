Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") intends to offer a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 shares at a price of $0.075 per share for proceeds up to CAD$1,500,000 with an over-allotment option to increase the size of the financing to CAD$1,800,000. The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches.

The net proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used for general working capital, acquisitions and marketing purposes. The Offered Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

