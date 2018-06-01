

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market staged a recovery and climbed into positive territory on the back of a weaker yen, after opening lower on Friday amid renewed fears of a global trade war.



The Trump administration said it plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. In response, Canada and Mexico said they will retaliate against the U.S. decision to impose tariffs.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 92.70 points or 0.42 percent to 22,294.52, off a low of 22,098.04 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is lower by 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Sony is up 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 3 percent and Honda is adding 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 1 percent after crude oil prices declined almost 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Olympus Corp. and Obayashi Corp. are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Astellas Pharma is rising 3 percent.



On the flip side, Chubu Electric Power is losing more than 3 percent, Mitsubishi Chemical is down almost 3 percent and Kansai Electric Power is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8. That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 on Friday. That exceeded expectations for 3.1 percent, but slowed from 4.3 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday amid renewed trade concerns following news the Trump administration plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The move to impose the tariffs represents the latest in a series of protectionist moves by President Donald Trump and has drawn threats of retaliation by some of the major U.S. allies.



The Dow plunged 251.94 points or 1 percent to 24,415.85, the Nasdaq fell 20.34 points or 0.3 percent to 7,442.12 and the S&P 500 slid 18.73 points or 0.7 percent to 2,705.28.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. Tthe U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, giving back yesterday's strong gains ahead of U.S. oil inventories data. July WTI oil dropped $1.17 or 1.7 percent to settle at $67.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX