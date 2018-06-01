

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) noted the decision by the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's to amend a number of ratings across the group, including to upgrade the long-term ratings of National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and Ulster Bank Limited to A- (from BBB+), which S&P consider to be 'core '.



S&P's upgraded the long-term ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI) and Ulster Bank Ireland DAC (UBIDAC) to BBB+ (from BBB), which S&P consider to be 'highly strategic'.



S&P's affirmed the long-term ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG)'s at BBB- and NatWest Markets Plc, NatWest Markets N.V. and NatWest Markets Securities Inc. senior unsecured debt ratings at BBB+, which S&P views now as 'highly strategic'.



S&P's affirmed all short term operating entities ratings assigned to group entities at A-2 and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's short term rating at A-3; assigned RBSG and all group entities a Positive Outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX