sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,157 Euro		-0,705
-7,15 %
WKN: 514000 ISIN: DE0005140008 Ticker-Symbol: DBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,46
9,50
31.05.
9,444
9,493
31.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED17,56-0,11 %
CITIGROUP INC56,60-0,81 %
DEUTSCHE BANK AG9,157-7,15 %