

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday as the Trump administration's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union rekindled fears of a global trade war.



In response, Canada and Mexico said they will retaliate against the U.S. decision to impose tariffs. Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data for the month of May later in the day.



The Australian market is declining following the negative cues from Wall Street amid renewed trade war concerns. In addition, weak commodity prices dragged down resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 35.00 points or 0.58 percent to 5,976.90, off a low of 5,972.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 31.60 points or 0.52 percent to 6,091.90.



In the banking space, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.1 percent.



ANZ Banking is lower by more than 2 percent following news that the bank is facing criminal charges over alleged cartel conduct related to a A$2.5 billion share placement in 2015.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.1 percent after iron ore prices dipped.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent overnight. Santos, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are all losing more than 1 percent each.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged lower. Evolution Mining is gaining almost 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down 0.6 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see May figures for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and the commodity price index from the Reserve Bank of Australia.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar turned weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid renewed trade war fears. The local unit was trading at US$0.7561, down from US$0.7576 on Thursday.



The Japanese market staged a recovery and climbed into positive territory on the back of a weaker yen, after opening lower amid renewed fears of a global trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 92.70 points or 0.42 percent to 22,294.52, off a low of 22,098.04 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is lower by 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Sony is up 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 3 percent and Honda is adding 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 1 percent after crude oil prices declined almost 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Olympus Corp. and Obayashi Corp. are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Astellas Pharma is rising 3 percent.



On the flip side, Chubu Electric Power is losing more than 3 percent, Mitsubishi Chemical is down almost 3 percent and Kansai Electric Power is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8. That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 on Friday. That exceeded expectations for 3.1 percent, but slowed from 4.3 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai and New Zealand are lower. The markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Friday in observance of the King's Birthday and Pancasila Day, respectively.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday amid renewed trade concerns following news the Trump administration plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The move to impose the tariffs represents the latest in a series of protectionist moves by President Donald Trump and has drawn threats of retaliation by some of the major U.S. allies.



The Dow plunged 251.94 points or 1 percent to 24,415.85, the Nasdaq fell 20.34 points or 0.3 percent to 7,442.12 and the S&P 500 slid 18.73 points or 0.7 percent to 2,705.28.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. Tthe U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, giving back yesterday's strong gains ahead of U.S. oil inventories data. July WTI oil dropped $1.17 or 1.7 percent to settle at $67.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX