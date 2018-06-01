SINGAPORE, May 31, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore Exchange-listed Singapore eDevelopment Limited ("SeD") announced today that its U.S. biomedical subsidiary, Global BioLife, Inc. ("Global BioLife"), has developed a low glycemic index, naturally modified sugar - Laetose - which has the potential to affect the world's sugar market.Global BioLife has established a joint venture, Sweet Sense, Inc. ("Sweet Sense"), with Quality Ingredients, LLC. ("Quality Ingredients"), to refine the invention and to create a scalable manufacturing process. The Sweet Sense team believes that their efforts have produced a viable one-to-one alternative to sugar. This patent-pending breakthrough invention gives the world access to an alternative to sugar with nearly a 50% lower glycemic index ("GI") and lower calorie count when compared with regular sugar which also assists in mitigating inflammatory responses by improving the process of glucose absorption throughout the body.Excessive sugar consumption can cause modern diseases such as cardiovascular disease, Type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and obesity. While sugar is not toxic, the human body perceives it as such and, in turn, initiates pro-inflammatory responses. Laetose could help mitigate such reactions by triggering the proper metabolism of sugar in the body.Developed by Mr. Daryl L. Thompson ("Mr. Thompson"), Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, in collaboration with Quality Ingredients, Laetose is proving to be a safe and affordable alternative to sugar. Quality Ingredients utilised their state-of-the-art, SQF Level 3 facility and expertise to develop the unique manufacturing process for Laetose according to the patent-pending formula developed by Mr. Thompson.A recent study of Laetose, tested according to the international standard ISO 26642:2010 at an Australian university, showed the GI score of Laetose as 53, as compared to a score of 100 in glucose. Foods with a GI value less than 55 are considered to be low GI. Foods with a glycemic load ("GL") less than 10 are low GL. The glycemic load of Laetose is 2.The market for a safe and affordable alternative to sugar is growing due to increasing awareness of health risks associated with the excessive consumption of refined sugar.(1) Laetose's market focus is an alternative to sugar, usable in everything from baking to cooking, and as a table top sweetener. The ultimate goal is to successfully license Laetose to a major company with the ability to infuse Laetose into multiple global products."In this day and age, we should be exploring ways to make smarter foods. Our Laetose modified sugar has been designed specifically for this purpose," said Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, Mr. Thompson, a pioneering natural products scientist cited, amongst others, for his achievements in organic and carbohydrate chemistry."Due to the perceived toxicity of prolonged use of artificial sweeteners and the inability to use them as a direct replacement for sugar in baking and many beverages, we believe our product will have a direct advantage. We believe that the world is looking for a way to maintain sweetness while avoiding the negative effects of sugar and we intend to provide the solution," Mr. Thompson added.Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Executive Chairman of SeD, said: "Cardiovascular disease, Type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and obesity have become a global epidemic. SeD has invested in Global BioLife as a think tank designed to research and develop smarter consumer products to reverse or mitigate this growing trend."(1) https://prn.to/2kDmW8ZAbout Singapore eDevelopment LimitedIncorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities.For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg or email contact@sed.com.sgAbout Global BioLife, Inc.Global BioLife, Inc. ("GBLI") is a 70%-held direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical, Inc., which is a 91% owned subsidiary of Singapore BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. The remaining shareholding of Global BioLife, Inc. is held by GRDG Sciences, LLC. ("GRDGS") and Australian Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited ("Holista") in proportions of 20% and 10% respectively.With an aging population and a growing focus in healthcare issues, biomedical science has become increasingly vital. GBLI strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDGS and Holista, GBLI pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases. GBLI is also collaborating with its partners to develop second generation mosquito defence technologies, which are DEET alternatives, to protect against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika and Dengue. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalbiolife.comAbout GRDG Sciences, LLC.GRDG Sciences, LLC. is an advanced freelance research team formed in Florida by natural products discovery drug research scientist, Mr. Daryl L. Thompson. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalrdg.comAbout Quality Candy Company, LLC.Quality Candy Company, LLC. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality hard candy and soft sugar candy. Quality Candy Company LLC.'s manufacturing facility has been in continuous operation since 1986. Quality Candy Company LLC. has always been a privately held family business. For more information, please visit: http://www.qcandy.comThis Media Release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Media Release.This Media Release has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this Media Release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Media Release.The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Tang Yeng Yuen, Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance, Hong Leong Finance Limited, at 16 Raffles Quay, #02-05 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, telephone: +65 6415-9886.Source: Singapore eDevelopment LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.