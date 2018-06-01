

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 51.1 in May. The expected reading was 51.2.



A score above 50 indicates expansion. Operating conditions have strengthened in each month for the past year.



Growth in production and new orders picked up slightly from April. However, companies reduced staffing levels again as part of efforts to cut costs and raise efficiency.



Manufacturers remained optimistic that output would increase over the next year amid forecasts of rising client demand and the launch of new products.



