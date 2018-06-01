Paediatric Sedation: Are There Areas for Improvement?

Swiss company Primex Pharmaceuticals AG presents ADV6209* at Euroanaesthesia 2018.

Approximately 60% of children experience significant behavioral stress during perioperative or procedural sedation. This leads to anxious, frightened, phobic and non-cooperative children.

Pre-medication may be administered to reduce the preoperative anxiety. However, one of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthesiologists is the lack of suitable medications, either due to their lack of acceptability, or their being unregistered and therefore used outside of their medical indication.

An innovative oral solution for children, ADV6209, has been developed to improve the management of paediatric sedation.

"ADV6209 is an oral solution and is currently under regulatory submission in the EU. We are excited to bring the next anaesthetic innovation to the market", said Mr. Alan Knox, Head of Global Sales Marketing at Primex Pharmaceuticals. "Anaesthesiologists have been asking for a paediatric sedative that is accepted by children and well tolerated to be used by non-anaesthesiologists. For children, there is a large unmet need for pre-anaesthesia and procedural sedation, such as in emergency and diagnostic procedures."

Mr. Kari Sarvanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Primex, added: "Primex is proud to bring a patient-friendly oral solution to a market with such an unmet need. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify, acquire and bring to the market new medications that complete the 'Triad of Anaesthesia'."

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals aims to become the leading global innovative anaesthesia company, and to expand in paediatric pharmaceuticals.

A strong, trusted anaesthesia portfolio, is helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe.

www.primexpharma.com

http://euroanaesthesia2018.esahq.org/

Register to live stream Primex Pharmaceuticals industry sponsored symposium:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3l0FP54WSbGEFqhJ3D_Z-g

*ADV6209 has not yet received marketing authorization in any EU country

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005017/en/

Contacts:

Primex Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Kari Sarvanto, CEO

Mobile: +41 796 162 694

Email: kari.sarvanto@primexintl.com