Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. announces final share repurchase update and completes programme

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 1 June 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces that it has repurchased 84,428 ordinary Intertrust shares at an average price of EUR 16.2850 per share in the period from 28 May 2018 up to and including 31 May 2018. The aggregate consideration for this repurchase was EUR 1.37 million.

This repurchase concludes the Company's share repurchase programme, which was announced on 13 November 2017. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme was 3,132,378 shares at an average price of EUR 15.9623, resulting in a total aggregate consideration of EUR 50.00 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, Intertrust's number of outstanding shares currently stands at 88,905,202.

Approximately 850,000 shares will be used for employee stock ownership and incentive plans vesting in 2018 and 2019, with the remainder of the repurchased shares to be cancelled as approved by the general meeting on 17 May 2018 and after appropriate procedures have been followed. Further details on the share repurchase transactions can be found on the Company's website (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors/share-price-centre/share-repurchase).

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com (mailto:marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com)

Marieke Palstra Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with more than 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

intertrust-nv-share-buyback-final-update-programme-complete-01062018 (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2196651/851332.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire

