Nordic Nanovector Strengthens Management Team With Appointment of Maureen Deehan, PhD, as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy

OSLO, Norway, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that Maureen Deehan, PhD, has been appointed as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy. Maureen will work alongside Chief Operating Officer Marco Renoldi on the development and execution of the Company's corporate development strategy.

Maureen has 25 years' experience in business development, clinical development and translational biology. Prior to her appointment, Maureen served for seven years at Novimmune, a Swiss biotech company developing antibody-based drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, immune-related disorders and cancer. Her most recent role there was as Director of Business Development & Alliance Management, prior to which she held other positions, including Business Development & Scientific Licensing Lead, Section Head of Translational Research & Alliance Management, and Head of Pharmacology.

Before joining Novimmune, Maureen served as Medical Science Liaison Manager at Grünenthal UK and as Team Leader of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology at Organon Laboratories.

Maureen has a PhD from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Glasgow and a BSc in Biochemistry & Pharmacology from the University of Strathclyde.

Marco Renoldi, Chief Operating Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Maureen to the team. Her core scientific expertise in targeted therapies, based on antibodies and related technologies, combined with a successful track record in business development and deal-making are an extremely important addition to Nordic Nanovector."

Maureen Deehan added: "I am pleased to be joining Nordic Nanovector at this important time for the Company as it advances Betalutin through clinical development for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. I look forward to evaluating relevant strategic opportunities and working to further build the Company's business development network."

