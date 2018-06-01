Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specializing in precision medicine, has won the Innovation prize in the 11th annual CFNEWS M&A awards.

Oncodesign received its award in a ceremony held in Paris on May 31st, 2018 in the presence of more than 450 CEOs, CFOs, M&A managers and corporate finance professionals including investors, lawyers, advisors and investment bankers.

Each year, a jury appointed by e-media group CFNEWS (www.cfnews.net) selects a shortlist of French companies that stand out because of their exceptional acquisition achievements in each of seven categories: Large Cap France and International, Mid Cap France and International, Small Cap, Regional and Innovation. The Innovation prize specifically recognizes the most innovative acquisition transactions over the past year.

"We are very happy to receive this mark of recognition. It rewards our most recent acquisitions, comprising GSK's research center in Les Ulis and the services business of Bertin Pharma, which have already boosted our growth and innovation," said Philippe Genne, Chairman, CEO and founder of Oncodesign. "Combining acquisitions with organic growth is central to our growth model, as we seek to fulfil our mission of discovering effective new therapies for patients suffering from conditions that currently lack therapeutic solutions."

The award winners were selected by a jury consisting of CM-CIC Investissement, Deloitte, CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, Alantra, Advention Business Partners, Neuflize OBC, Donnelley Financial Solutions and Gordon S. Blair.

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 220 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

