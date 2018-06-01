

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased notably in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.2 percent year-over-year in April, well below the 6.2 percent rise in March.



Among sectors, energy production grew the most by 17.4 percent annually in April and manufacturing production rose by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, mining and output registered a decline of 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in April.



